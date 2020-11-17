Radiation exposure can increase risk of hypertension – even in LOW doses Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

(Natural News) A person regularly exposed to low-dose radiation is more likely to increase his risk of hypertension, says a research team from Russia. In their report, which was published in the journal Hypertension, the team looked at the health records of people working in a nuclear power plant in Russia and found that nearly... 👓 View full article

