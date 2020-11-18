Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Credible and trustworthy Sidney Powell says there was rampant, widespread voter fraud

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) Attorney Sidney Powell has promised a major upset to the 2020 election results, and Federal Election Commission (FEC) head Trey Trainor says he has no reason to doubt her. Because she is widely considered to be both credible and trustworthy, Powell’s claim that she and her team are “getting ready to overturn election...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like