City repeals noise rule on only Mississippi abortion clinic Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city has repealed a year-old local law that sought to restrict noise levels outside the state's only abortion clinic by limiting amplified sound and banning protesters from approaching patients without their permission.



A group that sued the city of Jackson said the repeal is a victory for free speech, while the clinic's owner sharply criticized the city for not protecting patients and clinic employees from harassment.



The Jackson City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to take the ordinance off the books. It was responding to a lawsuit filed by Mississippi Justice Institute, a group that pushes for limiting government regulations.



“We are pleased that the city of Jackson has decided to do the right thing and end this unconstitutional restriction on free expression,” the institute's director, Aaron Rice, said in a news release Wednesday. “This is a major victory for free speech for Jackson and the state of Mississippi."



Jackson City Council members adopted the ordinance in October 2019, and the institute quickly sued the city on behalf of Sidewalk Advocates for Life, whose members pray outside the abortion clinic.



The lawsuit said the ordinance unconstitutionally limited speech rights as people tried to persuade women not to end pregnancies.



Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is in Jackson's eclectic Fondren neighborhood. Owners of nearby shops and restaurants have complained about commotion outside the bright pink clinic. Some protesters have used bullhorns and the clinic has played loud music to cover the sound.



Clinic owner Diane Derzis told The Associated Press on Wednesday that protesters have harassed women for years.



“The Jackson police pretty much ignored the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Miss. city repeals rule restricting protesters at state’s lone abortion clinic A city ordinance aimed at restricting the extent of pro-life demonstrations outside of Mississippi’s lone abortion clinic has been in Jackson.

Christian Post 3 days ago





