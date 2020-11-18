Democrat congressman calls for prosecution of President Trump after color revolution coup
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () (Natural News) Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) has released a deranged manifesto calling for President Donald Trump to be prosecuted if the ongoing color revolution coup is successful in ousting him from office. (Article by Shane Trejo republished from BigLeaguePolitics.com) “Donald Trump and members of his administration have committed innumerable crimes against the United States,” Pascrell said. “He...
After Joe Biden was named US President-elect, President Donald Trump's re-election campaign swung into action, determined to reverse the outcome. One of its efforts was to set up a 'voter fraud hotline' at the campaign's headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. But according to Business Insider, the...
Democrat Joe Biden's debate remarks that he would "transition" away from the oil industry in favor of renewable energy sources drew quick attention Thursday from President Donald Trump, who saw it as a..
At a news conference on Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer accused President Donald Trump of encouraging extremist groups like the "sick and depraved men" that targeted her in a thwarted plot..