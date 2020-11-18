Democrat congressman calls for prosecution of President Trump after color revolution coup

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Abbott Responds After Biden Calls For 'Transition' From Oil



Democrat Joe Biden's debate remarks that he would "transition" away from the oil industry in favor of renewable energy sources drew quick attention Thursday from President Donald Trump, who saw it as a.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:39 Published on October 23, 2020 Whitmer slams Trump's rhetoric after kidnapping plot



At a news conference on Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer accused President Donald Trump of encouraging extremist groups like the "sick and depraved men" that targeted her in a thwarted plot.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:28 Published on October 8, 2020