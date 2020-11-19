Jeff Bezos is about to become your pharmacist as Amazon partners with Big Pharma to DRUG America for profit
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () (Natural News) Endless media fearmongering about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) has become the perfect catalyst for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to launch his long promised online pharmacy business. As the “second wave” of lockdowns slams a handful of states, Bezos is striking while the iron is hot – or perhaps moving right on schedule, depending...
Amazon launches an online pharmacy for delivering prescription medications in the United States, increasing competition with drug retailers such as Walgreens, CVS Health and Walmart. Emma Jehle reports.