Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New orders expected as B.C. health officials prepare to update the situation with COVID-19

CBC.ca Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to announce new restrictions and extend those currently in effect in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: COVID In Wisconsin: Gov. Evers To Issue New Public Health Emergency, Extend Mask Mandate

COVID In Wisconsin: Gov. Evers To Issue New Public Health Emergency, Extend Mask Mandate 00:33

 In a radio address on Thursday morning, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he will issue a new public health emergency which will extend until January 2021, as COVID continues to surge in the state. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CHI Health officials discuss emergency departments amid rising COVID-19 cases [Video]

CHI Health officials discuss emergency departments amid rising COVID-19 cases

Officials with CHI Health are holding a meeting to discuss what the health system is doing to take some pressure off of hospital emergency departments.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 01:43Published
Douglas County Health Dept. officials provide COVID-19 update [Video]

Douglas County Health Dept. officials provide COVID-19 update

Officials with the Douglas County Health Department are speaking Wednesday morning at the Board of Health meeting about COVID-19 and vaccinations.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 01:43Published
COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Pa. Health Dept. Announces New Highest Daily Increase Of 6,339 New Cases [Video]

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Pa. Health Dept. Announces New Highest Daily Increase Of 6,339 New Cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 6,339 new cases of Coronavirus and 110 additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: The latest on community spread in central Auckland

Covid 19 coronavirus: The latest on community spread in central Auckland As mandatory masks on Auckland public transport and flights looms, health officials are poised to reveal if there any new Covid-19 cases.The Ministry of Health...
New Zealand Herald