Manitoba's 'amazing' new pandemic restrictions will take time to show effect: Dr. Theresa Tam
Friday, 20 November 2020 () Restrictions like the sweeping new set of pandemic control measures that took effect in Manitoba on Friday are a step in the right direction, says Canada’s chief public health officer, but it will take some time before it’s clear how effective they’ve been.
In his latest bid to curb the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. JB Pritzker said new statewide restrictions will go into effect on Friday; including tighter limits for retailers, and requiring museums, theaters, and casinos to close, though he stopped short of declaring a new stay-at-home order.
Two-thirds of Americans believe shopping can't return to the way it was until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans found 67% believe shopping will be..