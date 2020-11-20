Global  
 

Manitoba's 'amazing' new pandemic restrictions will take time to show effect: Dr. Theresa Tam

CBC.ca Friday, 20 November 2020
Restrictions like the sweeping new set of pandemic control measures that took effect in Manitoba on Friday are a step in the right direction, says Canada’s chief public health officer, but it will take some time before it’s clear how effective they’ve been.
