Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump claims he WON in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Blasts RINO Raffensperger, Twitter adds NEW Orwellian speech tag

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) President Trump tweeted on Friday night claiming that he is the actual victor in Pennsylvania and Georgia, two states that have been called for Joe Biden by CNN and then other networks using CNN as their excuse. He also blasted Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger as a RINO. And Twitter put a new label on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump 01:10

 Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump. Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law. The state is expected to certify the results Friday morning. Once it does so, if the margin remains within 0.5%, the losing campaign can...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount [Video]

'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount

[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:02Published
'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state [Video]

'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state

President Donald Trump's desperate bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election was dealt another blow on Friday when a high-ranking Georgia official announced President-elect Joe Biden was the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
Biden Again Declared Winner In Georgia, Giuliani Feels The Heat [Video]

Biden Again Declared Winner In Georgia, Giuliani Feels The Heat

It was a wild day in politics as Georgia reaffirmed Biden's win after a recount, President Trump again refused to concede and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had a bit of a malfunction on..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:37Published