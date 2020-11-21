Sidney Powell has "smoking gun evidence" to PROVE massive election fraud in the next two weeks
Saturday, 21 November 2020 () (Natural News) Trump attorney Sidney Powell is emerging as a champion of our constitutional republic, and she is now offering explosive details about the Dominion / Scytl voting fraud that, once confirmed, will rock the entire world and reconfigure the entire political landscape in America. Now, Powell says she has “smoking gun evidence” that will...
