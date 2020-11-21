Skates (and masks) on! Rockefeller Center ice rink opens Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rockefeller Center ice-skating rink is opening in a limited way but on time for the holidays.



The iconic, sunken rink in midtown Manhattan is welcoming skaters Saturday afternoon as part of a tradition dating to the 1930s, according to the Rockefeller Center website.



The rink is operating at reduced capacity, with skate time limited to 50 minutes. Masks are required as a further pandemic safety measure.



The website says there’s legend that the rink was inspired by “a Depression-era skate salesman who demonstrated his product by skating on the frozen water of the Rockefeller Center fountain.”



It officially opened as a “skating pond” on Christmas Day 1936. It was supposed to be temporary but became so popular it became a permanent fixture for the holiday season.



Another seasonal fixture, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, went up last weekend and will be lighted Dec. 2. 👓 View full article

