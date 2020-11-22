More than 1 million New Yorkers have turned to food banks amid worsening pandemic lockdowns
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () (Natural News) With the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic lockdowns being used to crush the economy, hunger has driven tens of thousands of New Yorkers to line up outside food banks and soup kitchens. In a recent report, the New York Times said that the number of people facing hunger in New York City (NYC) could be upwards of 1.5...
