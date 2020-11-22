Global  
 

Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody drug gets interim authorization in Canada

CBC.ca Sunday, 22 November 2020
Canada has granted interim authorization to Eli Lilly's antibody drug for treating COVID-19 in patients who are not hospitalized but are at risk of serious illness because of their age or other conditions, the drug-maker said on Friday.
