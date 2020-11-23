Internet sleuths use Michigan government website to check for dead voters

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Next-door neighbors in Michigan have politics worlds apart



In this neighborhood in Plymouth, Michigan like many others across the U.S., the name on the lawn signs can change from house to house. Colette Luke has more. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:30 Published 3 weeks ago Protecting voters at the polls in Michigan



Protecting voters at the polls in Michigan Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:57 Published 3 weeks ago Final push for swing voters in Michigan before Election Day



Final push for swing voters in Michigan before Election Day Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:14 Published 3 weeks ago