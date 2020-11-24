Global  
 

Best Food Sources for Vitamin D

Newsmax Tuesday, 24 November 2020
A recent study published in JAMA found that vitamin D reduced the incidence of advanced, metastatic cancer, as well as the morality rate in people within a normal weight range. This essential vitamin, which is really a hormone, also improves metabolism, reduces bone loss...
