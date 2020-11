You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How We Know Our Elections Are Secure



David Becker from the Center for Election Innovation and Research explains why we know our elections are secure. Credit: A Plus Duration: 14:20 Published 3 hours ago US transition: Trump continues attempt to cast doubt on election results



Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a longtime ally of the president, blasted Trump's legal team, calling their work a "legal embarrassment" in an interview with ABC. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:52 Published 7 hours ago In crucial electoral state Georgia's governor certifies Democrat win



It brings the state one step closer to wrapping up an election fraught with unfounded accusations of fraud by Trump and his supporters. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:20 Published 7 hours ago