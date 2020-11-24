Sidney Powell promises "Biblical" lawsuit coming in vote fraud cases as she accused Georgia governor of corrupt deal with Dominion
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () (Natural News) Former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell has been dropping bombshells like a boss over the past several days as she prepares to file what she described as a lawsuit of “biblical” proportions in Georgia, alleging massive electronic vote fraud that flipped several states from President Trump to Joe Biden. In an interview with Newsmax...