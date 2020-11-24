Global  
 

"We're not guinea pigs!" - Brazilians push back against mandatory coronavirus vaccinations

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) Demonstrators in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state gathered on Nov. 1 to protest against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations. More than 300 people gathered in Sao Paolo’s downtown to protest Governor Joao Doria’s push to inoculate Sao Paulo’s population using a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese drug maker Sinovac Biotech. Many residents in Sao Paulo had...
