Food supply 101: How to buy and store honey, the ultimate survival food Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

(Natural News) Honey is essential survival food. It’s an excellent natural sweetener and antibacterial dressing, and a good source of phenols and other antioxidant compounds. Honey also has various medicinal uses, such as for treating wounds, soothing coughs and nausea and improving sleep quality. An excellent natural preservative, it was even used by the Ancient Egyptians for embalming. Before... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Pollinators - Bees Documentary movie - clip



The Pollinators - Bees Documentary movie - Sneak clip Billions of honey bees are trucked around the US pollinating crops critical to what we eat. "The Pollinators" tells the story of this migration.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:16 Published 1 week ago

