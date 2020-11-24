Global  
 

Food supply 101: How to buy and store honey, the ultimate survival food

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020
(Natural News) Honey is essential survival food. It’s an excellent natural sweetener and antibacterial dressing, and a good source of phenols and other antioxidant compounds. Honey also has various medicinal uses, such as for treating wounds, soothing coughs and nausea and improving sleep quality. An excellent natural preservative, it was even used by the Ancient Egyptians for embalming. Before...
