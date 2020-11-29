Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Evil, corrupt leftists want to tear down this nation, says Jon Voight

NaturalNews.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) Jon Voight supports Donald Trump’s claim that Joe Biden has falsely declared a victory in the presidential election and warned that the battle of righteousness versus Satan has now begun. (Article by Niamh Harris republished from NewsPunch.com) Voight said: “My fellow Americans, I stand here with all the feel as I do disgusted with this...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like