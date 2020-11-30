Global  
 

How to watch out for scams as a coronavirus vaccine nears

SeattlePI.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Homeland Security Investigations officials are preparing for a crush of new scams when the coronavirus vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which could come in a few weeks.

A few things to keep in mind to avoid falling victim:

— Always consult a licensed medical professional to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine or treatment.

— Make sure your doctor has been approved to administer the vaccine.

— Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatments over the internet.

— Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatments through an online pharmacy.

— Ignore large, unsolicited offers for vaccinations and miracle treatments or cures.

— Don't respond to text messages, emails or calls about vaccines and treatments.

— Be wary of ads for vaccines and treatments on social media.

— Any suspicious activity can be reported to: [email protected]

___

Source: Department of Homeland Security.
