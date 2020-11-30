Maryland governor expands snitch line, says there is "no constitutional right" to refuse wearing masks
Monday, 30 November 2020 () (Natural News) The governor of Maryland said there is no constitutional right for people to refuse wearing face masks. Gov. Larry Hogan said in a Nov. 23 coronavirus press conference that Americans do not have the right to go maskless during the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor remarked: “It’s sort of … saying I have...
This is the moment a dog walker came face-to-face with a big cat while walking through woodland at night in a terrifying encounter with a suspected PUMA. Toby Matthews, 32, captured incredible footage..