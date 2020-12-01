Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post.

A White House official confirmed that the Stanford University neuroradiologist, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, resigned at the end of his temporary government assignment. Atlas confirmed the news in a Monday evening tweet.

Atlas joined the White House this summer, where he clashed with top government scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, as he resisted stronger efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 267,000 Americans.

Atlas has broken with government experts and the overwhelming consensus of the scientific community to criticize efforts to encourage face covering to slow the spread of the virus. Just weeks ago on Twitter he responded to Michigan's latest virus restrictions by encouraging people to “rise up” against the state's policies.

His views also prompted Stanford to issue a statement distancing itself from the faculty member, saying Atlas "has expressed views that are inconsistent with the university’s approach in response to the pandemic."

“We support using masks, social distancing, and conducting surveillance and diagnostic testing,” the university said Nov. 16. “We also believe in the importance of strictly following the guidance of local and state health authorities.”

Atlas defended his role in his resignation letter, saying, "I cannot think of a time where safeguarding science and the scientific debate is more urgent."

Atlas was hired as a “special government employee," which limited his service to government to 130 days in a calendar year — a deadline he reached this week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden announces more White House roles as President Trump's court losses increase [Video]

Joe Biden announces more White House roles as President Trump's court losses increase

We are starting to get a clearer picture of what President-elect Joe Biden's White House will look like. He announced key staff positions including an all-female communications team over the weekend...

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:24Published
Melania Trump Unveils Final White House Christmas Decor Theme Before Husband Leaves Office [Video]

Melania Trump Unveils Final White House Christmas Decor Theme Before Husband Leaves Office

The first lady said the "America the Beautiful" theme pays tribute to "this land we are all proud to call home"

Credit: People     Duration: 01:37Published
Here's White House video showcasing Melania Trump's Christmas decorations [Video]

Here's White House video showcasing Melania Trump's Christmas decorations

Here's White House video showcasing Melania Trump's Christmas decorations

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job

Donald Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job Dr Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post.A...
New Zealand Herald

Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job

 Dr. Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post....
Japan Today

Trump COVID-19 adviser Scott Atlas resigns from White House job

 Dr. Scott Atlas, a science adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House...
CBC.ca