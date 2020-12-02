Asia Today: Hong Kong limits gatherings to 2, orders testing Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )





The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city reported 82 news cases on Wednesday, all but 10 of them listed as having been transmitted among residents. Since Nov. 17, it has reported more than 1,000 confirmed cases, only a few of which were brought from outside the city.



That is prompting the government to raise penalties for failing to follow orders on mask-wearing in public and for compulsory tests.



Exceptions were made for some group gatherings, including a limit of 20 people for weddings and shareholder meetings, but



Hong Kong and Singapore, meanwhile, have called off a planned travel bubble until next year in response to the surge in Hong Kong cases.



___



Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong is limiting most gatherings to just two people and ordering compulsory testing of workers at retirement homes and facilities for people with disabilities, among tightening measures to contain a new wave of the coronavirus.The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city reported 82 news cases on Wednesday, all but 10 of them listed as having been transmitted among residents. Since Nov. 17, it has reported more than 1,000 confirmed cases, only a few of which were brought from outside the city.That is prompting the government to raise penalties for failing to follow orders on mask-wearing in public and for compulsory tests.Exceptions were made for some group gatherings, including a limit of 20 people for weddings and shareholder meetings, but religious activities and group travel would no longer be exempt.Hong Kong and Singapore, meanwhile, have called off a planned travel bubble until next year in response to the surge in Hong Kong cases.___Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea



Wong, together with fellow activists Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow, pleaded guilty to charges related to organising, taking part in and inciting protesters to join an unauthorised protest outside police.. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:56 Published 1 week ago FILE FOOTAGE: Hong Kong protester dressed up as Captain America arrested under national security law



Adam Ma Chun-man, a protester who frequently appeared on protests disguised as the Marvel's Captain America, was arrested for the seventh time on Saturday (November 21). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 1 week ago Former Hong Kong pro-democracy politicians arrested



Three arrested for disrupting a Legislative Council session earlier this year. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:16 Published 2 weeks ago

