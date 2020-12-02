Pasadena bucks LA County order, keeps outdoor dining going

Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — It was a rare sight after Los Angeles County restaurants were restricted to takeout to reduce the spread of the coronavirus: tables and chairs set up outside the Pie 'N Burger shop in Pasadena.



Owner Michael Osborn explained to two men who approached him Monday that the city famous for its Rose Parade had marched to its own beat and kept outdoor dining open.



“God bless Pasadena,” the two exclaimed, placing their order and taking a seat at one of the sidewalk tables, Osborn recounted.



Pasadena has become an island in the center of the nation's most populous county, where a surge of COVID-19 cases last week led to a three-week end to outdoor dining and then a broader stay-home order that took effect Monday.



The decision by Pasadena health authorities to buck Los Angeles County has been a relief to restaurateurs who have struggled to stay afloat amid closures, ever-changing rules and attempts to keep workers on the job and money in the till. Even Pasadena has made changes since last week, issuing an order taking effect Wednesday that only people in the same household can gather, which applies to outdoor seating.



“We’re not out of the woods yet, but every day that goes by is a blessing that we can keep the outdoor dining open,” Osborn said.



Infections and hospitalizations in Los Angeles County have been rising sharply in the past few weeks, hitting an all-time high Tuesday of more than 7,500 new cases andthe positivity rate going up to 12% from 7% a week ago.



The county's health order, which only allows restaurants to prepare food to go, applies to 10 million residents in the region except those in Pasadena or Long Beach — cities that have their own public health departments and can set their own rules.



Long Beach, a city of about...