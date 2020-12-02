Who, when and how? A look at the UK's vaccination rollout Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

LONDON (AP) — British regulators have become the first to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech for experimental use. Because trials of the vaccine have shown that it has 95% efficacy, there is acute interest in how the U.K. plans to implement its biggest immunization program in decades. Here's a look at what is known about Britain's vaccination plan:



___



HOW MUCH OF THE VACCINE DOES THE U.K. HAVE?



Not enough. The U.K. has put in orders for 40 million doses, which can inoculate 20 million people, since each person gets two doses of the vaccine 21 days apart. Because the U.K. will only immunize people over age 16, it means that it will have to find other vaccines for all 53 million or so people who are eligible for shots.



___



WHEN WILL THE ROLLOUT BEGIN?



The plan is to rollout the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the next few days after the first batch arrives from Belgium. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said 800,000 doses will arrive next week, with millions coming in the following weeks.



___



HOW WILL THE ROLLOUT WORK?



It won't be straightforward. Because the vaccine must be stored and transported at about minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit), there are clear logistical issues. Luckily, the vaccine is stable at normal fridge temperatures, between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius (35.6 to 46.4 F), for a few days, meaning that it can be stored locally ahead of being administered. The U.K. is planning to use the National Health Service to roll the vaccine out, including local general practitioners and specially built vaccination centers.



___



HOW LONG WILL THE VACCINATION EFFORT TAKE?



A few months at least. Because the U.K. does not have enough of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, it will need other vaccines. Two... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A look inside Tennessee's COVID-19 Vaccination plan



With Tennessee officials saying widespread distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine is still several months away, we are taking a closer look at the plan in place to distribute the vaccine in Tennessee. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:48 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Covid-19 coronavirus: Who, when and how? A look at the UK's vaccination rollout British regulators have become the first to approve the Covid-19 vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech for emergency use. Because...

New Zealand Herald 4 days ago





