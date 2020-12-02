Lin Wood calls on Trump to declare limited martial law, says America is "headed to civil war"
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () (Natural News) In the event that legislators, the courts and Congress refuse to follow the Constitution, attorney Lin Wood is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke “limited martial law” for the purpose of holding a new election, otherwise the United States will dive headlong into another civil war. A press release explains that a...
Former national security advisor Michael Flynn shared an ad from a right-wing activist group on Twitter on Tuesday. The group is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke martial law, to 'temporarily suspend the Constitution,' and have the military hold a new election. In his post, Flynn tagged...