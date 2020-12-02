Global  
 

Starbucks barista FIRED after refusing to wear "Pride" t-shirt for religious reasons, according to lawsuit

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) She is a Christian and was apparently told by her manager that she didn’t have to wear it. (Article by Evan James republished BigLeaguePolitics.com) A former Starbucks barista is filing an unlawful discrimination lawsuit against the coffee giant, claiming they fired her for refusing to wear a “Pride” t-shirt that violated her Christian religious...
