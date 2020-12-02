Global  
 

Trump to veto NDAA defense bill if Congress doesn't repeal Section 230

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) Big Tech censorship has swelled to the point that President Donald Trump is finally laying down the law with an ultimatum: either Congress repeals Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA), or Trump vetoes the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). In a tweet, the president reiterated that Section 230 “is a liability...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump threatens defense bill veto over Big Tech

Trump threatens defense bill veto over Big Tech 01:12

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would veto the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act unless it eliminates a federal law protecting tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter. Gloria Tso reports.

