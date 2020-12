You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Large crowd joins street party in central London on first Saturday night since end of 2nd UK lockdown



Revellers took to the streets of Soho in London last night (December 5) and could be seen enjoying a street party on the first Saturday night since the end of the second lockdown. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:52 Published 3 days ago Shoppers fill high streets in England on first Saturday since lockdown lifted



London Mayor Sadiq Khan visits a busy Regent Street on the first Saturdaysince the second national lockdown in England was lifted. He said: “It’s quiteclear speaking to shopkeepers, businesses and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published 4 days ago Anti-lockdown protesters and supporters of vaccine engage in bizarre musical face-off in London



A group of anti-lockdown demonstrators were greeted with chants of "take the vaccine" during a bizarre musical face-off in Stratford in London today (December 5). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published 4 days ago