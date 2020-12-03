Obama, Biden and Schiff committed treason against America through cyber warfare election fraud
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () (Natural News) The “kraken” is finally being released, and it is revealing that big Democrat names like Joe Biden, Adam Schiff and Barack Obama committed treason against the United States by engaging in cyber warfare against our election process. Gen. Thomas McInerney, one of President Donald Trump’s allies in the fight for a fair and...
Drew Angerer/Getty Images Dr. Jill Biden, President-elect Joe Biden's wife and the future first lady, will push for debt-free community college, according to a close source who spoke with Yahoo News. "We have often talked about community colleges as the unsung heroes," Martha Kanter, an under...
President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday morning. According to Business Insider, Trump asked Gov. Kemp to convince the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's..