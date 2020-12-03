Global  
 

Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn tweets call for Trump to declare martial law, order new US election

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and retired Army general Michael Flynn retweeted a call for Trump to temporarily suspend constitutional order and declare martial law to have the military to oversee a new U.S. election. (Article by Ryan Morgan republished from AmericanMilitaryNews.com) Flynn tweeted, “#WeThePeople @SidneyPowell1 @LLinWood @DanScavino @LouDobbs...
