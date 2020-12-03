Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn tweets call for Trump to declare martial law, order new US election
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () (Natural News) On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and retired Army general Michael Flynn retweeted a call for Trump to temporarily suspend constitutional order and declare martial law to have the military to oversee a new U.S. election. (Article by Ryan Morgan republished from AmericanMilitaryNews.com) Flynn tweeted, “#WeThePeople @SidneyPowell1 @LLinWood @DanScavino @LouDobbs...
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's pardoning of his former adviser Michael Flynn has fueled speculation over whether he could pardon other associates, and even members of his family, during his final..
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of..