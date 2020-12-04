Global  
 

Shut up and act – Kurt Russell tells celebrities to quit talking politics

NaturalNews.com Friday, 4 December 2020
(Natural News) Actor Kurt Russell said celebrities should “step away” from politics and keep their political advocacies to themselves. The Hollywood actor made the remarks during a Nov. 18 interview by Ashley Spencer of the New York Times. Spencer also interviewed Russell’s longtime partner Goldie Hawn alongside him, as part of efforts to promote the...
