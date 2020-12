(Natural News) During the public hearing on election fraud that was held in Arizona, Team Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani made the claim that mail-in ballots were...

Rudy Giuliani Says the Problem With Republicans Is ‘We’re Too Nice’ (Video) During a wild, sometimes humiliating hearing in Michigan on Wednesday — part of the Donald Trump campaign’s antidemocratic attempts to overturn the 2020...

The Wrap 2 days ago