Sidney Powell: Trump team to prove its case in court within the next two weeks

NaturalNews.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) Trump lawyer Sidney Powell said the president’s team will put forward its claims in court “within the next two weeks.” Powell’s statement came amid from conservatives to present proof that election fraud via voting system manipulation occurred in the Nov. 3 elections. During a Nov. 20 interview with Fox Business, the lawyer insinuated...
