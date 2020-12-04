BREAKING: Project Veritas drops bombshell recording of CNN's Zucker refusing to pursue Hunter Biden allegations to help Biden
Friday, 4 December 2020 () (Natural News) On Thursday, James O’Keefe with Project Veritas dropped another bombshell recording of CNN President Jeff Zucker, this time acknowledging the Hunter Biden scandals but refusing to report on it. (Article republished from TrendingPolitics.com) “In these morning calls, Jeff Zucker orders his people to suppress some stories—not because they are false—but because they will...
