Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BREAKING: Project Veritas drops bombshell recording of CNN's Zucker refusing to pursue Hunter Biden allegations to help Biden

NaturalNews.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) On Thursday, James O’Keefe with Project Veritas dropped another bombshell recording of CNN President Jeff Zucker, this time acknowledging the Hunter Biden scandals but refusing to report on it. (Article republished from TrendingPolitics.com) “In these morning calls, Jeff Zucker orders his people to suppress some stories—not because they are false—but because they will...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden defends son Hunter at final presidential debate, amid Giuliani allegations [Video]

Joe Biden defends son Hunter at final presidential debate, amid Giuliani allegations

Joe Biden said "not one single, solitary thing was out of line" with his and his son Hunter Biden's dealings with Ukraine.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:12Published
Ex-Hunter Biden associate claims evidence against Biden family [Video]

Ex-Hunter Biden associate claims evidence against Biden family

A former business associate of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter said on Thursday (October 22) that he was turning devices over to the FBI with evidence to support allegations..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published
Campaigns React To Bombshell Emails [Video]

Campaigns React To Bombshell Emails

On Wednesday, the U.S. Presidential campaign was thrown into a frenzy. The excitement is over a New York Post article about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. The Post published "smoking-gun email" featuring..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:27Published