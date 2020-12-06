Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Most of California to enter sweeping new virus lockdown

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The vast region of Southern California, much of the San Francisco Bay area and a large swath of the Central Valley are about to be placed under a sweeping new lockdown in an urgent attempt to slow the rapid rise of coronavirus cases.

The California Department of Public Health said Saturday the intensive care unit capacity in Southern California and Central Valley hospitals had fallen below a 15% threshold that triggers the new measures, which include strict closures for businesses and a ban on gathering with anyone outside of your own household. The new measures will take effect Sunday evening and remain in place for at least three weeks, meaning the lockdown will cover the Christmas holiday.

Much of the state is on the brink of the same restrictions. Some counties have opted to impose them even before the mandate kicks in, including five San Francisco Bay Area counties where the measures also take effect starting Sunday.

With a new lockdown looming, many rushed out to supermarkets Saturday and lined up outside salons to squeeze in a haircut before the orders kicked in.

San Francisco resident Michael Duranceau rushed to a market to load up on supplies.

“I’m just stocking up before Sunday — the basics, bread, eggs,” he told KGO-TV, clutching a heavy grocery bag and a baguette.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plan Thursday. It is the most restrictive order since he imposed the country’s first statewide stay-at-home rule in March. But the situation is bleaker than in March.

“The risk of contracting COVID in the community now is higher now than it has ever been," Dr. Eric McDonald, the medical director for San Diego County, told reporters Saturday. He and other officials urged the public to bear down, heed the rules and help the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: California to Impose Its Strongest Virus Measures Since June

California to Impose Its Strongest Virus Measures Since June 00:56

 California to Impose , Its Strongest Virus Measures Since June. CA Governor Gavin Newsom announced the new restrictions on Thursday. Regional stay-at-home orders will be implemented across the state. as the surge in coronavirus cases begins to strain hospital intensive-care units. If we...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson: New tier system is not continuing the lockdown [Video]

Boris Johnson: New tier system is not continuing the lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is asked to explain the reasoning behind thesecond lockdown, with the country set to enter a new tiered system. Most ofthe country remains under the toughest restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Travel restrictions inspire Americans to bring new cultural cuisine into the kitchen at home [Video]

Travel restrictions inspire Americans to bring new cultural cuisine into the kitchen at home

As countries across the world enter new lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey found that lockdown is actually making Americans more adventurous when it comes to their food.The study..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
California struck by another wave of panic buying amid fear of COVID resurgence [Video]

California struck by another wave of panic buying amid fear of COVID resurgence

Another wave of panic buying has struck supermarkets across the nation as confirmed COVID-19 cases increase across North America.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published