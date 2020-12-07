Global  
 

Michigan Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson calls for "mass deletion of election data" amid audit calls

NaturalNews.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) The Michigan Republican Party is sounding the alarm about a questionable memo from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson calling on all Michigan counties to delete their election data. Though the secretary’s office insists that such a process is routine following an election, the GOP says Benson’s request that Michigan “delete Electronic Poll Book...
News video: Michigan official defiant in face of attack from Trump supporters

Michigan official defiant in face of attack from Trump supporters 04:32

 Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the pro-Trump crowd verbally attacking her outside of her home is really attacking the voters of her state.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, saying they made unconstitutional changes to their laws before the 2020 election. Katie..

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is the latest election official to report receiving personal threats as President Donald Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud.

State officials cited "overwhelming research and scientific data" for the decision to continue restricting dine-in services at Michigan businesses.

