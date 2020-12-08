Global  
 

First people due to get UK Covid jab

BBC News Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
About 70 hospital hubs in the UK will give the Pfizer/BioNTech jab to over-80s and some health and care staff, after regulators approved the vaccine's use last week.
News video: December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says

December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says 01:41

 Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Tuesday marks the start of the NHS’s largest ever vaccination programme, withthe UK becoming the first country in the world to start vaccinating...

