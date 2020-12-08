Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Revera report brings relief to grieving daughter, but she wanted to be involved

CBC.ca Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
An internal review by the company that manages Forest Heights Long-Term Care Home in Kitchener has relieved some of the guilt felt by one grieving daughter but should have involved loved ones of those who died, she says.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like