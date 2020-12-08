Revera report brings relief to grieving daughter, but she wanted to be involved Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

An internal review by the company that manages Forest Heights Long-Term Care Home in Kitchener has relieved some of the guilt felt by one grieving daughter but should have involved loved ones of those who died, she says. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

