Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tone deaf? Prince William's tour criticized amid pandemic

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — A national train tour by Prince William and his wife Kate has received a frosty welcome from leaders in Wales and Scotland, with one Welsh official saying he would rather “no one was having unnecessary visits” during the coronavirus pandemic.

William and Kate arrived in the Welsh capital of Cardiff on Tuesday for the final day of their three-day royal train tour, meant to spread Christmas cheer and thank medical staff and other frontline employees for their hard, dangerous work during the pandemic.

But Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he wasn’t “particularly bothered or interested” when asked on BBC radio if he thought the couple should travel to Wales when the region has been seeing high COVID-19 infections.

Gething said Monday that Wales was the only part of the U.K. where infections were not falling at the end of November, and warned that further restrictions may be needed.

Asked if it was the right moment for the royal couple to visit, Gething said Tuesday: “I’d rather that no one was having unnecessary visits. And people always have divisive views about the monarchy, but their visit isn’t an excuse for people to say that they are confused about what they are being asked to do.”

On Monday, Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon suggested that William and Kate travelled to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh despite their office being made aware of coronavirus restrictions for those wanting to cross the border.

Royal officials have said the visits were planned in consultation with the Scottish and Welsh governments, and that William and Kate were allowed to travel across the border because they were working.

Wales and Scotland have their own devolved governments and different sets of coronavirus restrictions from England even...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Prince William and Kate begin UK tour

Prince William and Kate begin UK tour 00:47

 Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Edinburgh on Monday at the start of a nationwide train tour of Britain to meet and thank frontline workers.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Prince William and Kate arrive in Manchester [Video]

Prince William and Kate arrive in Manchester

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Manchester ahead of their visit to FareShare. The royal couple are on day one of their three-day tour of the UK, which will see them thank communities,..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:03Published
Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive in Scotland for First Stop of British Tour on Royal Train [Video]

Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive in Scotland for First Stop of British Tour on Royal Train

Prince William and Kate Middleton will thank people who have worked so hard for their communities during the nine months of the coronavirus pandemic

Credit: People     Duration: 01:02Published
Prince William and Duchess Catherine embark on special royal train tour [Video]

Prince William and Duchess Catherine embark on special royal train tour

Prince William and Duchess Catherine embark on special royal train tour

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Tone deaf? Prince William's tour criticized amid pandemic

 A national train tour by Prince William and his wife Kate has received a frosty welcome from leaders in Wales and Scotland
Newsday