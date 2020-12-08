Global  
 

Texas sues Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for election fraud; EIGHT states join the lawsuit

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) The Republic of Texas just released the “kraken” against the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all of which produced fraudulent, and thus invalid, election results. Update: Eight additional states are reportedly joining the Texas lawsuit: Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, South Dakota. The Lone Star State is arguing...
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Law Professor: Texas' Election Law Suite Against 4 States 'Very Unrealistic'

Law Professor: Texas' Election Law Suite Against 4 States 'Very Unrealistic' 16:43

 That law suite asks the Supreme Court to order state legislatures in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania to displace "tainted" election results in those States and choose their own slate of electors.

