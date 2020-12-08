Alberta imposes tough new restrictions in bid to curb soaring COVID-19 infections
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The Alberta government ordered the closure of all casinos and gyms, banned dine-in service at restaurants and bars, and imposed a mandatory provincewide mask requirement on Tuesday under new restrictions aimed at curbing the province's soaring COVID-19 infection rates.
