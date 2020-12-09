Statement from plaintiff on Antrim County, MI lawsuit reveals he was able to get "Damning evidence" that "Points to election tampering"
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () (Natural News) Michigan Judge Kevin Elsenheimer ruled on Friday that Antrim County resident William Bailey has the right to a forensic examination of voting machines in Antrim County. (Article by Patty McMurray republished from TheGatewayPundit.com) Trump team lawyer Jenna Ellis appeared on Fox & Friends this morning where she explained that a judge granted access to their team of...