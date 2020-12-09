How can Joe Biden be inaugurated if Democrats circumvented the state legislatures, defiled the Constitution, and forced the certification of a fraudulent popular vote?
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () (Natural News) Even though the Democrat Party and their media cohorts are pushing Joe Biden into the presidency as fast as possible and ignoring widespread evidence of election fraud, they will soon have to face reality. The electoral process is far from over because there is ample evidence of interference, software issues, statistical anomalies and...
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Democrat Joe Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting there were no substantial changes after..
[NFA] Outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's legal fight to overturn the result of the Nov. 3 vote looked more unlikely on Monday as key swing states Arizona and Wisconsin certified Democrat Joe..