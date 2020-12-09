Global  
 

How can Joe Biden be inaugurated if Democrats circumvented the state legislatures, defiled the Constitution, and forced the certification of a fraudulent popular vote?

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) Even though the Democrat Party and their media cohorts are pushing Joe Biden into the presidency as fast as possible and ignoring widespread evidence of election fraud, they will soon have to face reality. The electoral process is far from over because there is ample evidence of interference, software issues, statistical anomalies and...
