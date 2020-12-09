Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aliens struck a deal with the US to keep their existence secret, says ex-Israeli space chief

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) An alien race has been in hiding on Earth but has chosen to keep their existence secret until mankind is ready, according to Haim Eshed, the Israel Space Agency‘s former chief of security. Eshed, 87, said that the aliens struck a deal with the U.S. government to stay silent about their existence while they carry out...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Truth about aliens is known by Trump, says ex-Israeli space chief | Oneindia News

Truth about aliens is known by Trump, says ex-Israeli space chief | Oneindia News 01:17

 The former Israeli space chief who created a flurry after claiming that aliens do exist and that they are in touch with world powers has also claimed that US Presidents, including Donald Trump, know about them. 87-year-old Haim Eshed, who headed Israel's space security programme for nearly 30 years,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Proof Of Aliens On Earth? Utah Public Officials Find Mysterious Monolith [Video]

Proof Of Aliens On Earth? Utah Public Officials Find Mysterious Monolith

Is this mysterious finding proof of aliens on earth? The Utah Department of Public Safety spotted an unusual object this month (Nov 20). Crew members found a metal monolith installed in the ground in a..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Alien Dominion Majestic 12 Documentary movie [Video]

Alien Dominion Majestic 12 Documentary movie

Alien Dominion Majestic 12 Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: An anonymous package with no return address reveals the most mind-blowing contents about true Alien encounters systematically..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

'Aliens are real and Trump knows about them': Israel-ex space boss makes stunning claim

 Israel's former space security chief Eshed said that aliens are keeping their existence a secret as "humanity is not ready for them".
Zee News