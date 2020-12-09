Aliens struck a deal with the US to keep their existence secret, says ex-Israeli space chief
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () (Natural News) An alien race has been in hiding on Earth but has chosen to keep their existence secret until mankind is ready, according to Haim Eshed, the Israel Space Agency‘s former chief of security. Eshed, 87, said that the aliens struck a deal with the U.S. government to stay silent about their existence while they carry out...
The former Israeli space chief who created a flurry after claiming that aliens do exist and that they are in touch with world powers has also claimed that US Presidents, including Donald Trump, know about them. 87-year-old Haim Eshed, who headed Israel's space security programme for nearly 30 years,...
