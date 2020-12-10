Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine tested on aborted fetal cell line

Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

(Natural News) Canada has given its approval to the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech despite the fact that it was tested on fetal cells that were taken from an aborted baby. In Health Canada’s announcement of the approval, they said: “The data provided supports favourably the efficacy of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as well as its safety.”...