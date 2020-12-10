Global  
 

Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine tested on aborted fetal cell line

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 10 December 2020
(Natural News) Canada has given its approval to the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech despite the fact that it was tested on fetal cells that were taken from an aborted baby. In Health Canada’s announcement of the approval, they said: “The data provided supports favourably the efficacy of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as well as its safety.”...
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: CDC Committee To Vote On Pfizer Vaccine This Morning

CDC Committee To Vote On Pfizer Vaccine This Morning 02:43

 Though the FDA has issued an emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the CDC will vote on the vaccine later today.

