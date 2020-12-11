Global  
 

One News Page

Netherlands forces Curacao to adopt controversial emergency coronavirus law – or lose tourism industry forever

NaturalNews.com Friday, 11 December 2020
(Natural News) Stephen C.A. Walroud, a politician from Curacao, a country in the southern Caribbean, alleged that the Netherlands forced them to adopt a controversial emergency law, dictating how that country fights against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). Curacao is a “constituent country” of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, meaning that it is provided a large...
