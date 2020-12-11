White House presses Hahn to approve vaccine by end of day

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Most Americans believe climate change will have a serious impact on their daily lives in the near future



Three in five Americans (59%) expect climate change to have a serious impact on their day-to-day lives in the near future, according to new research. A study of 2,000 census-balanced Americans.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 5 hours ago Rochester Hills mayor recaps White House summit on COVID-19 vaccine



The country is now potentially days away from putting the rubber stamp on its first COVID-19 vaccine, and the FDA is meeting Thursday to review data from Pfizer, with Moderna shortly behind. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:12 Published 2 days ago Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses



Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses. According to 'The New York Times,' and multiple other news outlets. the White House declined the option over the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 3 days ago