White House presses Hahn to approve vaccine by end of day

SeattlePI.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday pressed Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day.

The vaccine won approval Thursday from an FDA panel of outside advisers, and signoff from the FDA is the next step needed to get the shots to the public.

Meadows spoke to Hahn by telephone on Friday, according to a senior official familiar with the call but not authorized to discuss private conversations.

Hahn signaled that he would tell regulators to do so, the official said.

President Donald Trump has been pressing for quick approval for the vaccine.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Terrific' 15% of Americans have had COVID-19 -Trump

'Terrific' 15% of Americans have had COVID-19 -Trump 00:45

 Speaking at a White House coronavirus vaccine event, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that 15% of the population having been infected with COVID-19 is “terrific."

