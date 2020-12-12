Mr. President: Rallies will not save America
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) Mr. President: I like to watch your rallies for one simple reason: the people are happy and full of hope. They exude their desire to make America great again. But the time for rallies is in the past. The enemy is at the gate and the prospect for justice in our legal system...
(Natural News) Mr. President: I like to watch your rallies for one simple reason: the people are happy and full of hope. They exude their desire to make America great again. But the time for rallies is in the past. The enemy is at the gate and the prospect for justice in our legal system...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources