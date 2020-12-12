Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mr. President: Rallies will not save America

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) Mr. President: I like to watch your rallies for one simple reason: the people are happy and full of hope. They exude their desire to make America great again. But the time for rallies is in the past. The enemy is at the gate and the prospect for justice in our legal system...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama Disapproves of the Term ‘Defund the Police’ [Video]

Barack Obama Disapproves of the Term ‘Defund the Police’

Barack Obama Disapproves of the Term ‘Defund the Police’. Obama cautioned against using the term “defund the police” in an interview with Snapchat show ‘Good Luck America.’. According..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:28Published
Trump Flips Fox From Friend To Foe [Video]

Trump Flips Fox From Friend To Foe

For years, President Donald Trump was a Fox News superfan, routinely phoning in to give impromptu interviews and receive gushing praise. But now, Business Insider reports Trump is waging war against..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
'America is back': Biden introduces team to world [Video]

'America is back': Biden introduces team to world

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be "ready to lead the world, not retreat from it" when he takes office on Jan. 20, turning the page on President Donald Trump's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published