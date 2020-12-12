Mr. President: Rallies will not save America

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Barack Obama Disapproves of the Term ‘Defund the Police’



Barack Obama Disapproves of the Term ‘Defund the Police’. Obama cautioned against using the term “defund the police” in an interview with Snapchat show ‘Good Luck America.’. According.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:28 Published 1 week ago Trump Flips Fox From Friend To Foe



For years, President Donald Trump was a Fox News superfan, routinely phoning in to give impromptu interviews and receive gushing praise. But now, Business Insider reports Trump is waging war against.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago 'America is back': Biden introduces team to world



[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be "ready to lead the world, not retreat from it" when he takes office on Jan. 20, turning the page on President Donald Trump's.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16 Published 3 weeks ago