Claude Castonguay, father of universal health care in Quebec, dies at 91 Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

"Quebec has lost one of its greatest visionaries. Claude Castonguay leaves behind an immense legacy. All his life, he will have contributed to strengthening the quality and efficiency of our health system," wrote Premier François Legault. 👓 View full article

